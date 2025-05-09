Next article: Expedite action on perennial water crisis in Tamale, Yendi - Ya-Na entreats govt

Ghana Airport Company reclaims airport lands from McDan Group

Graphic.com.gh May - 09 - 2025 , 11:52 2 minutes read

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has repossessed prime airport lands from the McDan Group of Companies following a court ruling.

The judgment was delivered on May 6, 2025, by the High Court in Accra, granting Ghana Airport Company Limited full re-entry and possession of over 16 acres of land formerly occupied by subsidiaries of the McDan Group.

The McDan Group, Graphic Online, understands has filed for a stay of execution pending an appeal.

The lands in question, measuring approximately 10.63 acres and 5.66 acres, are located adjacent to and opposite the Action Chapel International, near the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

They were previously held by McDan Shipping Company and Airport Logistics Limited, both under the McDan Group umbrella, since 2012.

In February 2025, GACL filed a writ and a statement of claim against the two entities, citing longstanding breaches of land lease agreements and outstanding ground rents.

The company sought the recovery of $26,296 in accrued ground rent for the use of the lands.

Additionally, there was a perpetual injunction to restrain the defendants from any interference with the lands.

Following legal proceedings, GACL applied for summary judgment on the grounds that the defendants had no valid defense.

The court ruled in GACL’s favour, awarding all reliefs sought and ordering the defendants to pay GH¢50,000 in legal costs.

In December 2024, McDan Aviation’s operations at Terminal 1 of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) were suspended due to debt obligations.

Although those specific debts were later cleared, the land dispute remained unresolved until this legal intervention.