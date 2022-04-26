GEPA boss presents book - 'Remnants of a Haunted Past: Forts and Castles of Ghana' to Anna Bossman

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Dr Afua Asabea Asare, has presented to the Ambassador of Ghana to France, Ms Anna Bossman, a book, Remnants of a Haunted Past: Forts and Castles of Ghana, during a courtesy call on her at the embassy in Paris.
The book written by a photographer, Yaw Pare, had contributions from Dr Asare and is a compilation of the images of forts and castles in the country which embody the brutalities of slavery on a generation centuries ago. It documents that history so that it is not forgotten.
She also presented to the ambassador, some Ghana made cosmetic products, a traditional bag and chocolates.
Presenting the items, Dr Asare who is in Paris for the third edition of the Sound Out exhibition being held here said the items were meant to support the embassy in its work.
She thanked the ambassador for her assistance which had contributed to the success of the exhibition being organised by GEPA.
Ms Bossman expressed gratitude for the presentation saying that it would be very beneficial.
The week-long exhibition which opened Monday is showcasing the works of 10 Ghanaian artists at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).
It is aimed at giving further exposure to the artists in order to boost international trade in the arts.
