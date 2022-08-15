Former STC boss Samuel Nuamah Donkor passes on at 63

Samuel Nuamah Donkor, a former Managing Director of Intercity STC Coaches Limited, has passed on at age 63.
He died on Sunday.
Mr Nuamah Donkor served as Minister of Health in the Rawlings administration and later as the Ashanti Regional Minister until the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lost Election 2000.
He became Managing Director of STC and handed over to Nana Akomea in 2017.
Tributes have been pouring in, especially on social media, eulogizing him for paying his dues.
Mr Nuamah Donkor left behind a wife, Irene Nuamah Donkor and five children.
Related: Nuamah Donkor resigns as STC boss
As a politician and social worker, he was a Member of the first Parliament of the 4th Republic (Jan 7, 1993 to Jan 6, 1997), representing New Juaben North constituency under the membership of the National Convention Party (NCP).
Under the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) in 1982, the then chairman Jerry John Rawlings appointed him as the Deputy Regional Coordinator for Peoples Defence Committees and Workers Defence Committees (PDCs / WDCs) and additional position as coordinator for New Juaben 1982 to 1992.
Under Jerry John Rawlings administration in 1996 he was appointed Deputy Minister of Health before becoming the substantive Minister of Health in 1998.
In 1999, he was appointed the Ashanti Regional Minister, a position he held until January 2001 when the National Democratic Congress handed over government to the New Patriotic Party.
In March 2014, he was appointed the Managing Director of the Intercity State Transport Company limited (STC) in the National Democratic Congress, under John Mahama administration from 2014 to 2017.
more to follow...