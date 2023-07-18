Former President Kufuor doing well; disregard rumours

Jul - 18 - 2023

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor is doing well.

Checks by Graphic Online indicates the former President is healthy and going about his normal activities.

It follows stories gaining currency on social media that the former President has passed on.

Late last week and throughout the weekend, there were discussions in some circles around the passing of the former President and on Monday and Tuesday, the conversations continued.

Reports on social media suggested that the 84-year-old former President had passed on

But the public has been urged to disregard the rumour and falsehood.

more to follow...