Father of Ga Mantse goes home today

Diana Mensah Feb - 10 - 2024 , 10:20

The final rites towards the burial and funeral of Dr Ebenezer Nii Armah Tackie, the father of the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, began yesterday as the royal family of the Ga State and traditional elders prepare to bid him farewell.

Dr Armah Tackie, 83, who passed away in June last year, will be buried today at the King Tackie Tawiah Royal Mausoleum at Tesano in Accra after burial service at the Ga Mantse Palace at 10 a.m.

The Ga Mantse is leading the Ga State to perform the final funeral rites of his father.

The royal funeral is expected to attract political heavyweights, business executives, traditional rulers, the clergy and other notable groups of worthy social standing during the three-day process.

Activities

Yesterday, the body was laid in state at the Ga Mantse Palace where the traditional rites were held.

After the burial, the final funeral rites will take place also at the Ga Mantse’s Palace with a thanksgiving service to be held tomorrow at the Calvary Baptist Church at Adabraka at 9 a.m., climaxing the funeral processes.

Royalty

Dr Armah Tackie was an architect and urban planning professional.

Although an astute academician with a pedigree in research and practice, Dr Armah Tackie remained a private character until royalty, via King Teiko Tsuru’s ascension of the Ga Mantse stool, thrust him into the prominence of traditional rulership.

Apart from the Ga Mantse, Dr Armah Tackie had three other children — Naa Afi Atchoifio Okunoye (nee Tackie), Naa Korkoi Achereku Tackie and Benjamin Nii Tetteh Ahinakwa Tackie, aka Paa Nii, and had eight grandchildren.

His siblings are Lydia Naa Amerley Tackie, Daniel Nii Armah Tackie, Mercy Naa Odey Thompson, Victoria Naa Amokor Sanders and Benjamin Nii Adu Tackie.

Credentials

As an academician, Dr Tackie rose to become the Dean of the Faculty of Environmental and Development Studies, and was also a former Head of the Department of Architecture of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

He had obtained a Diploma in Studies in Architecture and Urban Regional Planning from the Darmstadt, Germany, in 1969 and worked in Germany for a while before undertaking further studies.

He later went for his doctorate in Urban and Regional Studies from Cambridge, England in 1975.

He was a member of the Ghana Institute of Planners, a Fellow of the Ghana Institute of Architects and a member of the Society of Ghana Engineers (Germany).

From July 1988 to September 1996, Dr Armah Tackie served as Chairman of the National Committee on Building Regulations/Codes, which reviewed all the obsolete legislation on buildings and formulated the new Building Regulations (1996) that was promulgated by the National Parliament in September 1996 as L.I. 1630.

In 1995, Dr Armah Tackie worked as the Principal Urban Designer on the New Accra Airport City Scheme on behalf of Consortium/Comptran Group for SSNIT, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and the Lands Commission.