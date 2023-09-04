Eric Nyamekye inducted Pentecost Chairman

Kester Aburam Korankye Sep - 04 - 2023 , 02:00

The Church of Pentecost has inducted Apostle Eric Nyamekye into office for a second term as the Chairman of the church for another five years.

He was re-elected during the church's 46th General Council Meeting at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region in May this year.

He is mandated to steer the affairs of the church to ensure its spiritual and physical growth, as well as to contribute to the development of the nation as a whole.

Apostle Nyamekye was inducted together with the incoming General Secretary, Samuel Gyau Obuobi, and four new Executive Council Members, namely

Alexander Kumi-Larbi, Dr Amos Markin, Dr Dieudonne Nuekpe and Banimpo Lare.

This took place at an induction and farewell ceremony at the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) at Atomic in Accra last Saturday.

Progress

Apostle Nyamekye expressed gratitude to the former chairmen and executive for their dedicated efforts to build a solid foundation for the church.

He said during the period, from 2018 to 2023, together with his management, he had been successful in building a church where members were equipped to possess their nations by transforming every world view, thought and behaviour with values, principles and lifestyles of the Kingdom of God, thereby turning many people to Christ.

That, he said, was achieved through a five-year strategic vision, dubbed: ‘Vision 2023’ which, he said, had made appreciable progress in all 25 commitments earmarked for implementation.

“For instance, the period saw an increase in members’ commitment to the work of the ministry both within and outside the church.

This resulted in membership growth of 29.0 per cent as of December 2022, representing an absolute growth figure of 945,378 members,” he said.

The church also made substantial contributions to the nation’s development and societal transformation and saw its members excel in various areas of influence.

Vision 2028

The Chairman said to consolidate the gains made in the past five years and execute the ‘Possessing the Nations’ agenda to its fullest, the church would embark on phase two of the agenda under the broad name ‘Vision 2028’.

He said while Vision 2023 focused on equipping their members, Vision 2028 would focus on sending these equipped members into the world as agents of transformation.

The ultimate goal was to fulfil the Great Commission by reaching individuals from all walks of life and elevating the values and principles of the Kingdom of God in every sphere of society.

“By pursuing Vision 2028, leveraging what has already been achieved in the last five years, we foresee a church actively conscious of its role as salt and light in the world - a church where each member identifies himself or herself as a disciple and a witness of Christ, tasked with a ministry outside the walls of the church”

Apostle Nyamekye, therefore, called on the church to support in ensuring that they transform every sphere of society with the values and principles of the Kingdom of God to draw all to the saving knowledge of Christ.



Farewell

Delivering a sermon, the President of the Apostolic Church, Ghana, Dr Aaron Ami-Narh, asked the new leaders to be themselves by doing what they could and rather not succumb to pressure.

“No matter the reaction of people, finish your God-given assignment and stretch yourself to do your part and trust for the rest,” he said.

A farewell service was held for the immediate past General Secretary, Alexander Kumi-Larbi, after 10 years of leadership in service.

He was eulogised as a great team player, a goal-setter and a trusted confidant to the past and current chairman, executives, the church and the nation as a whole.

“As he brings his epoch as General Secretary to a sterling end, we wish him the choicest of divine blessings, fruitfulness in all future endeavours and we say 'bravo' to him for all his relentless sacrifice and good deeds.”