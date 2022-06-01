Entrepreneur builds classrooms for Akoase Presby school

A US-based Ghanaian entrepreneur, James Kwaning Sasu, has singlehandedly constructed a modern classroom block worth GH¢400,000 for the Presbyterian Basic School at Akoase, near Nkawkaw, in the Eastern Region.
The facility comprises six classrooms, a store, an office and six water closet toilets.
At the inauguration of the facility at a grand ceremony at Akoase last Friday, Mr Sasu said the immediate past headteacher of the school, Kennedy Abankwah, approached him last year for support to get some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to rehabilitate the existing classroom block.
Mr Sasu, an old pupil of the school, said he inspected the school structure and found it to be dilapidated, so he decided to replace it with a modern school block to enhance teaching and learning.
Mr Sasu said with the support of his wife and children, he put up the structure for the school.
Maintenance culture
Mr Sasu advised the stakeholders of the school, namely the pupils, teachers, parents and members of the local Presbyterian Church, to take proper care of the facility through regular maintenance.
He appealed to NGOs and well-to-do individuals to partner with the government to provide decent classroom blocks for the 5,403 schools under trees and deplorable school structures in the country.
The Twafohene and regent of Akoase, Nana Kwaku Boateng, on behalf of the traditional rulers of Akoase, praised Mr Sasu for his commitment to the development of the town, and urged other affluent citizens of the area to take a cue from him.
He appealed to the government and NGOs to provide more boarding facilities for the Akoase Senior High School.
Gratitude
The chairman of the school’s Parent Teacher Association, Ebenezer Ofosu Appiah, who is a retired District Director of Education, expressed gratitude to Mr Sasu for providing the school with the modern structure.
He gave the assurance that they would maintain the facility regularly, and urged the teachers and pupils of the school to maximise their output to justify the investment on it.
The Headmaster of the school, Ebenezer Acheampong, also thanked Mr Sasu for helping the institution with the new classroom block.