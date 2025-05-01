Next article: Australia strengthens agricultural ties with Ghana to boost food security

Previous article: Tipper Truck incident causes major power outage in parts of Ghana – GRIDCo, ECG confirm

Featured

Employment Minister pledges enhanced workplace safety amid technological advancements

Graphic.com.gh May - 01 - 2025 , 23:37 2 minutes read

Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, has reaffirmed the government’s firm commitment to strengthening occupational safety and health (OSH) standards across Ghana, particularly in response to emerging technological changes in the workplace.

Speaking at a World Safety Day event on Wednesday in Accra, Dr Pelpuo stressed that worker safety and health remain top priorities, forming a key pillar of the government’s productivity and development agenda.

“Worker safety and health are non-negotiable,” Dr. Pelpuo stated. “Improving the welfare and well-being of our workforce is integral to the government’s resetting agenda.”

He outlined plans for increased investment in health infrastructure, workplace modernization, and the integration of advanced technologies to improve safety across industries.

“Through these initiatives, we are laying the foundation for a resilient economy where safety and productivity go hand in hand,” he added.

The event, themed “Emerging Technologies and Their Impact on Workers’ Health and Safety,” brought together key stakeholders to address the critical need for safeguarding workers amid rapid technological advancements.

Dr Pelpuo noted that sustained improvements in safety protocols are essential for protecting workers and enhancing national productivity. Since taking office, he has worked closely with the Chief Inspector of Factories and other stakeholders to strengthen Ghana’s OSH systems.

“I have established a dedicated team to expand OSH outreach, ensuring nearly every workplace is reached and that workers operate under safe, dignified conditions,” he said.

Looking ahead, the Minister announced the upcoming launch of innovative, data-driven strategies aimed at transforming health and safety compliance nationwide.

“In the coming weeks, we will unveil bold, data-driven strategies that will revolutionize compliance across all sectors,” he revealed. “We are working toward a national framework where emerging technologies drive economic growth while upholding the safety and dignity of every Ghanaian worker.”

These strategies will include enhanced hazard surveillance, digital labour inspection systems, smart personal protective equipment, and improved data collection to inform policy.

Also speaking at the event, Acting Chief Inspector of Factories, George D Gashon, emphasized the Directorate’s strengthened capacity to enforce safety regulations and support compliance across industries.