Eleven fire officers dismissed for recruitment fraud

The management of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has dismissed eleven personnel, including two senior officers and nine junior ranks from the service for indiscipline and recruitment fraud.
The dismissed officers were involved in various acts of indiscipline ranging from vacation of post to recruitment fraud.
A statement issued by the GNFS and signed by its Public Relations Officer, T. Osafo-Affum, on August 5, 2022, said the “Service would like to assure the general public of its commitment to uphold the highest disciplinary standards and shall always take appropriate disciplinary action against recalcitrant officers.”
The statement added, “Management would also like to encourage the General Public to report any acts of indiscipline against any personnel of the Service or call the Public Relations Department on 0299341436 for any enquires, clarifications or complaints.”