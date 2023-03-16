Complete Agenda 111 projects "Minister charges contractors"

Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah Mar - 16 - 2023 , 07:22

THE Minister of Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions, Ignatius Baffuor-Awuah, has called on contractors to work around the clock to complete the Agenda 111 hospital projects across the country on schedule.

"The Agenda 111 is a signature project of the government, and the contractors need to rise above challenges in order to meet their deadlines," he stated.

Mr Baffuor-Awuah, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani West, made the call when he inspected work on the 100-bed capacity Agenda 111 hospital project at Odomase, the capital of the Sunyani West Municipality, last Monday.

Project schedule

Three contractors — Consar Limited, Build-Us Limited and Che-Yuri Limited — are executing the Sunyani West Agenda 111 hospital project.

The project, which started in April 2022 and scheduled to be completed in June this year, is far from completion.

While some of the structures are at the lintel level, others are still at the base level.

Mr Baffour-Awuah, who expressed disappointment at the pace of work, asked the contractors to work to convince the financiers of the project to honour their certificates.

"All the contractors executing the Agenda 111 projects across the country are sourcing funds from the same kitty.

You, therefore, need to work hard to convince the financiers to provide you with the needed funds," he stated.

Consar is constructing two paediatric blocks, separate female and male wards, an outpatient department, an administration block, a pharmacy, a surgical ward, an accident and emergency ward, a maternity ward, among others.

The Site Engineer of Consar, Gabriel Antwi, explained that the other two contractors were in charge of the kitchen maintenance works, stores and residential apartments for medical officers.

He stated that in all Consar was executing between 75 and 80 per cent of the project, admitting that "so far about 20 per cent of work has been completed”.

Mr Antwi said it was not possible for the project to be completed by the June 2023 schedule, adding that discussions were ongoing to add about four months to the project execution schedule.

He complained about the absence of electricity at the site, lack of adequate cash flow and access road, and expressed the hope that those problems would be solved to speed up the pace of the project.

Justify confidence

The Chief Executive of the Sunyani West Municipal Assembly, Evans Kusi-Boadum, said people in the area were eagerly expecting the completion of the project by the end of the year.

He, therefore, appealed to both the government and the contractors to collaborate to meet their expectation.