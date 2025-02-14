Next article: Ken Ofori-Atta notified Chief of Staff of his trip - Lawyers

CLOGSAG declares nationwide strike over appointment of politically exposed person

GraphicOnline Feb - 14 - 2025 , 06:18 1 minute read

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG), has announced a nationwide strike in response to Samuel Adom Botchway's appointment as the Registrar of the Births and Deaths Registry.

The strike will commence on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

The decision was made during a meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of CLOGSAG on February 11, 2025. The council discussed concerns regarding the appointment of politically exposed persons into the Civil Service and Local Governments. The council specifically noted the appointment of Mr Samuel Adom Botchway, a politically exposed person, as the Registrar of the Births and Deaths Registry.

In a press release dated February 13, 2025, Isaac Bampoe Addo, Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, stated, “The National Executive Council (NEC) decided that should Mr. Samuel Adom Botchway assume office as Registrar of Births and Deaths Registry, CLOGSAG should declare a nationwide strike.”

Mr. Botchway officially assumed office on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. Following this development, CLOGSAG has decided to proceed with the strike.

“Mr Samuel Adom Botchway took office on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. The Association has no option but to call for a nationwide strike from Thursday, February 20, 2025,” the release added.

CLOGSAG is calling on all its members to stay at home from the specified date until further notice.

The government has yet to respond to the announcement of the strike.