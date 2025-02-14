Next article: Review Maths syllabus ... To allow pupils appreciate practical usefulness of subject — Dr Sogbey

Government resolves CLOGSAG strike with reassignment of Births and Deaths Registrar

GraphicOnline Feb - 14 - 2025 , 11:27 2 minutes read

The government has announced the reassignment of Samuel Adom Botchway from his role as Registrar of the Births and Deaths Registry following opposition from the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG).

The Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu made this announcement after CLOGSAG had declared a nationwide strike in protest of Botchway’s appointment.

The National Executive Council (NEC) of CLOGSAG, after a meeting on February 11, 2025, raised concerns about politically exposed individuals being appointed to crucial civil service and local government positions.

CLOGSAG argued that Botchway, who assumed office on February 12, 2025, fell under this category, prompting the association to plan a nationwide strike beginning Thursday, February 20, 2025.

However, in a statement on Friday, February 14, Kwakye Ofosu confirmed that the issue had been addressed. “In the truest spirit of cooperation and understanding, we are happy to announce that the matter has been resolved and there will be no nationwide strike by CLOGSAG,” he stated.

He also noted that a similar situation had been set by the previous administration, which remains a subject of judicial review. “We have learnt that the precedent that was set by the outgone government of appointing a non-civil servant to that position remains a pending matter in the courts,” he added.

The government emphasized its commitment to collaboration and ensuring national stability. “The Government of President Mahama remains committed to being a listening one as we together reset our nation,” Kwakye Ofosu concluded.

The resolution of this dispute underscores the government’s effort to maintain industrial harmony while addressing concerns raised by stakeholders in the public service sector.