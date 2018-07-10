Graphic Online

Chinese Embassy supports Foreign Affairs Ministry

Author: Makafui Adzo Aklorbortu

The Chinese Embassy has presented two mini buses and a dummy cheque for $302,311 to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to help with the smooth operation of activities within the ministry.

The Ambassador of China to Ghana, Mr Shi Ting Wang, said the presentation, which was to cement the relations between the two countries, was a promise made to the ministry during the visit of the Foreign Affairs Minister, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, to China last month.

“The visit was of great significance for the two countries to enhance political and mutual trust, consolidate traditional friendship and promote in-depth development of China-Ghana relation,” Mr Wang said.

He expressed the hope that the presentation of buses and the cheque would help the ministry to discharge its work efficiently.

“I believe that these donations will help the capacity-building efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana,” he added.


Appreciation

For her part, Ms Botchwey lauded the Chinese government for the good gesture and promised that the buses would be put to good use.

She also acknowledged China’s significant support to Ghana’s socio-economic development.

Ms Botchwey added: “It is also in that regard that both of our countries continue to pursue developmental measures within the framework of the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).”

