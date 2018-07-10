Chinese Embassy supports Foreign Affairs Ministry

The Chinese Embassy has presented two
mini buses and a dummy cheque for $302,311 to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to help with the smooth operation of activities within the ministry .
“The visit was of great significance for the two countries to enhance political and mutual trust, consolidate traditional friendship and promote in-depth development of China-Ghana relation,”
He expressed the hope that the presentation of buses and the cheque would help the ministry to discharge its work efficiently.
“I believe that these donations will help the capacity-building efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana,” he added.
Appreciation
For her part,
She also acknowledged China’s significant support