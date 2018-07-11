Mahama administration rejected imported ambulance - Health Minister

The Minister of Health,
Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, says 30 ambulances imported into the country to improve ambulance service but have been wasting away at the Air Force Base at the Burma Camp in Accra were rejected by the Mahama administration .
Follow @Graphicgh
However, the immediate past Minister of Health,
The ambulances, purchased at a cost of about 3.5 million euros, formed part of the first batch of 200 buses which were expected to be procured in 2011 to improve ambulance services.
Related: 'Useless' ambulances have 18 defects - Information Minister
However, after inspecting the vehicles when they arrived, they were declared unfit for purpose, since they did not come with the necessary equipment and accessories fitted to enable them to function.
Ministers in tango
In separate interviews with the Daily Graphic, Mr Segbefia, in debunking the assertion, said the equipment that should be fitted in the ambulances to make them fit for purpose had been left uncleared at the port and wondered on what basis the current health minister came to the conclusion that the vehicles were not fit to be operated as ambulances.
Read also: Health Minister wants EOCO to investigate payment for 30 ambulances
But
“I have been there to see them for myself. The fittings have no lockers and the materials in them are substandard. How can you call these ambulances?”, the minister questioned.
Related: EOCO to investigate payment for 30 ambulances
He said the matter was currently under investigations at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and their findings would establish the veracity of the matter.
Ghana risks paying
National Ambulance Service
The Head of Operations of NAS,
After the change of government, he said, the Ministry of Health (MoH), after inspecting the ambulances, uncovered some procurement breaches, which were referred to the EOCO for investigations.
Read also: ‘Allocate ambulances to health facilities’
“We were at that stage when a change of government was effected. The new government took over and we still expect it to rectify the anomalies with the ambulances before we can take delivery of them,” he stated.
No ambulances
The inadequate number of ambulances in service became an issue and gained currency following the sudden death of the immediate past