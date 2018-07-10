Graphic Online

Graphic Online 

We don't intend to spite, reject Southern Volta through creation of Oti Region - Akufo-Addo

Author: Graphic.com.gh

President Akufo-Addo has indicated that the territorial split of the Volta Region is not borne out of rejection of the southern part of the region, nor out of “spite, dislike, hostility towards people in the south”.

He explained that the initiative is solely to ensure the Oti enclave also receives adequate resources from government to enhance development in the north.

Speaking at a gathering of Chiefs from Southern Volta in Tadzewu in the Ketu North District, President Akufo-Addo, said “nobody should see what is going on there as some kind of rejection of the south, no, that is not it. It is just to make it easier for all amenities and the sense of government to reach them over there”.

He is optimistic the Oti Region when created would “cement even greater, stronger relationships between the north and the southern people of the Volta Region.”

He detailed that creating of regions which is not a new phenomenon has helped improve the quality of governance in the country.

He, therefore, rallied chiefs in southern Volta to ensure the territorial split of the region does not jeopardize the strong bond established between the people in the north and south of the region.


Industrious enclave in Ketu North and South Municipalities

The President also affirmed his commitment to creating an industrious enclave in the Ketu North and South Municipalities before his tenure expires.

He said these would promote industrialization in the Municipalities and create jobs for the teeming youth.

Issuance of National Identification cards not to disenfranchise Ghanaians

The President stressed that it is not in his interest to disenfranchise any Ghanaian as being stipulated by the minority in parliament, with regards to the issuance of the Ghana Cards.

He expressed dismay at the actions of the minority who are now opposing to the National Identification Authority (NIA) law which was unanimously passed by parliament requiring that only passports and birth certificates are primary documents needed to get citizens registered and issued with Ghana Cards.

“We want to get a situation where it is clear that everybody is entitled to it. I [Akufo-Addo] have no interest whatsoever in disenfranchising any Ghanaian, the card is meant for Ghanaians and that is why Parliament with the full support of both sides of the House, the Minority and the Majority, both supported the new law that is being applied by the NIA”, he said.

President Akufo-Addo added that the law also requires citizens who do not have a birth certificate of passport to produce a Ghanaian who has already received the Ghana Card to vouch for them and they would be registered and issued the Ghana Card.

“It is written into the law, that you produce somebody who has already registered, they can come to vouch for you and you will get your papers. So there can be no question that anybody is going to be disenfranchised.”

Free SHS Policy

President Akufo-Addo disclosed that the Free SHS policy would witness the enrollment of about 90,000 students into second for the 2018/2019 academic year.

He added that 8,000 teachers would also be employed to improve on the teacher to student ratio which would augment the delivery of quality education in the country.

3-day tour

The President is on a 3-day tour of the Volta Region to inspect ongoing projects, commission those completed and meet with Chiefs in region.

He earlier commissioned a GhC2.5 million shopping centre in Anloga and a 100 bed capacity hostel for the Keta Midwifery and Nursing Training College in the Keta Municipality.

The shopping centre consists of 18 lockable stores, 2 banking halls, 6 offices, a cafeteria and a 6-seater sanitary facility.

