Featured

Presidency summons Sammy Gyamfi over dollar notes gift to Agradaa

Graphic.com.gh May - 12 - 2025 , 12:23 4 minutes read

The presidency on Monday summoned the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi, after a video emerged showing him handing over an dollar notes to evangelist and former fetish priestess widely known as Nana Agradaa.

Sammy Gyamfi was asked by the presidency to appear before the Chief of Staff to explain the circumstances surrounding the incidet, which has sparked widespread public criticism and raised concerns over the ethical conduct of public officials.

Critics have pointed to the video as potentially undermining President John Dramani Mahama’s recently launched Code of Conduct for Public Officials, which emphasizes integrity, accountability, and transparency in public service.

The code was introduced as part of broader efforts to curb corruption and restore public trust in government institutions.

Meanwhile, Sammy Gyamfi on Sunday, May 11, apologised over the incident and explained that it was a private act of kindness which unfortunately found its way into the public space.

However, sources indicate that the Chief of Staff was treating the matter with urgency, given the political sensitivity and reputational risks involved.

Nana Agradaa, now a self-styled evangelist, has long been a polarizing figure in Ghanaian public life. She was previously known for her involvement in traditional spiritual practices before publicly renouncing those ties and establishing a Christian ministry. Her past legal issues and ongoing public controversies continue to attract scrutiny.

Reacting to the incident on Sunday, Sammy Gyamfi explained why he gave Agradaa dollars as shown in a viral video on social media which has generated public discussion.

In a post on social media clarifying what happened as seen in the video [ATTACHED BELOW], Mr Sammy Gyamfi wrote: "...this was simply a kind gesture to a fellow human being, in line with my daily and life-long custom of lending a helping hand to people in need."

"I sincerely thought that I was doing this act of kindness in private, and never imagined that same could find its way into the public space. That is unfortunate and regrettable," he added.

Addressing concerns raised by some National Democratic Congress (NDC) party members Mr Gyamfi stated, "I must say that, I understand the uproar that this gesture has generated, particularly from comrades who are sincerely hurt by same. To all such comrades, I AM SINCERELY SORRY for this unfortunate act of indiscretion. I respect and appreciate your views."

This is why Sammy Gyamfi is in the trends on social media with Agradaa [VIDEO]

He wrote on social media:

Folks, I have taken notice of the wave of criticisms against my person in the last 24 hours.

To clarify, this was simply a kind gesture to a fellow human being, in line with my daily and life-long custom of lending a helping hand to people in need.

I sincerely thought that I was doing this act of kindness in private, and never imagined that same could find its way into the public space. That is unfortunate and regrettable.

I must say that, I understand the uproar that this gesture has generated, particularly from comrades who are sincerely hurt by same. To all such comrades, I AM SINCERELY SORRY for this unfortunate act of indiscretion. I respect and appreciate your views.

My profound appreciation goes to all those who have reached out to counsel and encourage me. I’m most grateful for your solidarity.

Let me state however, that my view of public office as a privilege to serve society, solve problems and help others, has not changed.

I remain focused on the task entrusted to me by His Excellency, the President for the development of our country.

Stay blessed and have a blissful Sunday. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out here.

This is why Sammy Gyamfi is in the trends on social media with Agradaa.

Agradaa herself has since explained what happened.

It was simply a kind gesture to Agradaa - Sammy Gyamfi reacts to video trend on why he gave Agradaa dollars

Watch the videos below