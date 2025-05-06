Featured

Businesswoman, 62, remanded to assist police in bribery allegation

Justice Agbenorsi May - 06 - 2025 , 17:41 3 minutes read

A 62-year-old businesswoman facing multiple charges of defrauding by false pretences has been remanded to assist with investigations into a bribery allegation that surfaced at the Kaneshie District Court on Monday during a hearing of her case.

This development follows a claim by the prosecutor in the case, in which Nana Ama Nwurueze is standing trial for allegedly defrauding a CCTV technician of GH¢9,000 under the pretext of securing an American visa, that the accused attempted to bribe the case investigator.

Although Nwurueze has pleaded not guilty to the charge of defrauding by false pretence, Chief Inspector Apewa Achana told the court that someone identifying as a victim of the accused contacted the case investigator, Chief Inspector Hope Latsu, during investigations.

According to Chief Inspector Achana, the individual subsequently sent GH¢10,000 to the investigator, instructing that it be used to reimburse the CCTV complainant, with GH¢1,000 earmarked as a personal reward for the officer.

“Since the Ghana Police Service serves with integrity, we pray for her remand to assist us with investigations, as the sender of the money remains unidentified,” he told the court.

The accused admitted knowledge of the money during proceedings.

As a result, the court, presided over by Ms Abena Asoh Owusu-Omenyo, remanded her to assist with ongoing investigations. She is scheduled to reappear on Friday, 9 May 2025.

Separate charges

In a separate case before the same court, Nwurueze is facing two additional counts of defrauding by false pretences. She is alleged to have defrauded a pastor of GH¢170,000 under the pretext of clearing goods at the Tema Port.

She has pleaded not guilty and has been remanded to reappear on 26 May 2025.

The prosecution stated that in an attempt to refund the money, Nwurueze issued two cheques, which were both dishonoured.

“The accused person told the pastor and his superior that she owned parcels of land at Villaggio, Tetteh Quarshie Roundabout, and Aburi in the Eastern Region. She took them to inspect the lands, and they expressed interest in the Aburi property. However, she failed to produce documents to prove ownership,” Chief Inspector Achana told the court.

He added that after the inspection, the accused ceased communication with the complainant and went into hiding. A news publication on her earlier arrest prompted the complainant to submit a petition, leading to further investigations.

Bail granted in third case

In a third matter before the same court, Nwurueze has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢200,000 with two sureties, one of whom must be justified.

As part of her bail conditions, she is required to deposit her passport at the court’s registry and report to the police twice weekly.

In this case, the accused allegedly posed as a wealthy businesswoman, claiming ownership of high-value assets, including the Ohemaa Plaza at East Legon, fishing vessels in Takoradi, and a house at the Airport Residential Area, in order to convince the complainant to part with money.

She has been charged with one count of defrauding by false pretences.