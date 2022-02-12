Bring investments to communities - Chief tells foreign-based Ghanaians

The Benkumhene of the Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area, Obrempong Sintim Poku III, has stressed the need for foreign-based Ghanaians who have been installed as chiefs to strive to bring foreign investments to their communities.
Such investments, he emphasised, would not only help to create jobs for the unemployed youth and consequently reduce the unemployment problem in the country, but would also go a long way to improve the local economies.
Installation
Obrempong Poku, who is also the Akyem Mansohene, made the call when two newly installed chiefs at Manso who are based abroad, swore the oath of allegiance to him at a grand ceremony at Manso last Friday.
The two new chiefs are the Ankobeahene of Manso, Nana Oforiwaa Ampofo II, known in private life as Madam Christabel Ama Oforiwaa, aged 53, who is based in Columbus, Ohio in the USA. She succeeded her late uncle, Nana Kwasi Ampofo I, who died 16 years ago.
The other is the Ekuonahemaa of the town, Okokodrufuo Ama Amoa Okromansa I.
The Ekuonahemaa, whose stool is a new creation, is known in private life as Ms Ama Amoa, aged 69, and is based in Holland.
Exhibit sterling qualities
Obrempong Sintim Poku advised the two traditional rulers to comport themselves and continue to exhibit the sterling qualities that convinced their kingmakers to nominate them and be overwhelmingly endorsed by the masses.
He enjoined them to spearhead all development programmes in the town to speed up the progress of the community.
The Benkumhene, however, cautioned the people of Manso not to undermine the administration of the two new chiefs but rather give them their massive support to ensure the success of their reign.
The Dabehene of Akyem Abenase, Nana Nkansah Adom, admonished the two new chiefs to command respect, listen to constructive criticisms and run an open-door administration to ensure the success of their reign.
The two new traditional rulers were full of praise for the kingmakers and their subjects for the honour done them and promised to prove equal to the task.
According to them, they had already initiated a number of development projects at Manso and promised to bring more investments into the community.
Other speakers at the ceremony included the Chief of Akyem Batabi, Barima Opong Kyekyeku II and the Chairman of Akyem Manso Development Union, Mr Ransford Kwame Sakyi.