Book on eco-tourism launched

A book on eco-tourism published by the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission has been launched.
The 92-page book, which will serve as a marketing tool for eco-tourism within and outside the country, also provides some basic information on nature-based tourism in the country.Follow @Graphicgh
It contains information on all eco-tourism areas in the country and how to access them. It also outlines the Forestry Commission’s plans and projects in eco-tourism development and promotion in accordance with international best practices.
And in line with the government's digitisation agenda, each tourist site listed in the handbook has a Quick Response (QR) Code which when scanned on the phone, takes a person directly to the tourist destination website.
Economic benefit
The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel A. Jinapor, who launched the book at the Shai Hills Resource Reserve in the Greater Accra Region yesterday, said eco-tourism contributed to the economic growth of the country.
He said in recent years, the sector had become a major boost to the economies of countries such as Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Rwanda and Zambia, adding that in 2020, for instance, eco-tourism contributed about US$4.2 billion to the Kenyan economy.
Mr Jinapor said in Ghana where eco-tourism had not been fully developed, the sector contributed some US$1.2 billion, representing some 5.5 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2020.
The minister said a Bill on Wildlife Resources Management had been laid before Parliament to provide a new legal framework for the management of wildlife resources.
He said when passed, it will provide the FC with more authority to be able to manage national parks and resource reserves effectively and also promote private sector participation and community engagement in wildlife management, among other benefits.
Mr Jinapor further said that his outfit had commenced engagements for the establishment and upgrading of three regional zoos in Accra, Takoradi and Tamale to international standards, adding that the target was to have zoos in all the 16 regions.
Preservation
The Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, Mr John Allotey, urged the public to stop the wanton destruction of the forest, including illegal poaching of animals, and unwarranted attacks on staff of the commission.
For his part, the Executive Director of the Wildlife Division of the commission, Mr Bernard Asamoah-Boateng, said the book would contribute to the expansion and development of eco-tourism for the socio-economic development of the country.
Writer’s email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.