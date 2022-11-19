Bogoso: Timber truck causes havoc

There was a terrifying and bloody scene at the Bogoso Market on Saturday when the chains tying timber logs on a truck loosened and resulted in the logs falling off the truck in the middle of the market.
At least three vehicles and some tricycles were trapped under the truck and the logs.
Graphic Online’s Western Regional correspondent Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu reports that one person was feared dead.
Many others sustained injuries.
The accident happened on the road which passes through the centre of the market.
It happened in the midst of busy trading activities as Saturdays are market days for residents of Bogoso and the surrounding areas.
Some eyewitness told Graphic Online that when the chain broke and the truck started going backwards, passengers in vehicles behind the truck, disembarked and took to their heels.
