Featured

Bawumia inaugurates Walewale Watermelon Factory

GraphicOnline Nov - 22 - 2024 , 21:03

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned the Walewale Watermelon Factory, a transformative initiative set to end decades of post-harvest losses for watermelon farmers in Walewale and its surrounding areas.

The factory, established by Champion Foods and Beverages with funding from Ghana Eximbank, is equipped to process 10 metric tonnes of watermelon per hour and produce various juice beverages.

Advertisement

It is expected to create over 400 direct jobs and provide a stable market for more than 3,000 peasant farmers in the region.

Commitment to industrialisation

Speaking at the inauguration today (November 22, 2024), Dr Bawumia emphasised the significance of the factory as part of the government’s flagship One District, One Factory (1D1F) initiative.

“When we promised to implement 1D1F, they doubted us, but we have completed over 150 factories,” he said.

He recalled scepticism about the factory’s completion, particularly from political opponents. “A few weeks ago, a member of the opposition party said this was just an empty container. Today, I would like him to come and inspect the factory himself,” Dr. Bawumia remarked.

The Vice President added that the factory represents the government’s focus on development and its determination to address the challenges faced by farmers and local communities.

Farmers express gratitude

Local farmers, who are the primary beneficiaries of the facility, expressed relief and excitement at the factory’s commissioning. Many highlighted the significant post-harvest losses they had endured and praised Dr Bawumia for fulfilling his promise.

“Today is a historic day. Many farmers had abandoned watermelon farming due to the losses, but this factory will bring back their interest. We thank Dr Bawumia for this initiative,” said Abudu Seidu, a farmer.

Shani Nuru, another farmer, echoed this sentiment, saying, “Many people doubted this project, but today we’ve seen it with our eyes. Farmers are happy, and we thank Dr. Bawumia for his commitment.”

Issahaku Alidu added that the factory would encourage more youth to venture into farming. “This is how you boost agriculture. We thank Dr. Bawumia so much. May God bless him.”