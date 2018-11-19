Baptist Medical Centre marks 60th anniversary

The Baptist Medical Centre (BMC) at Nalerigu in the Northern Region has celebrated its 60th anniversary with a call on the health facility to continue to exhibit dedication and professionalism in its work as a medical team.
The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who made the call, also said “not many people know that you provide free nutrition services for malnourished clients and that your unique way of treating malnourished children is one of the best in the country.”
He commended the management and staff of the centre for 60 years of excellent health care delivery.
Dr Bawumia was speaking at a durbar held at Nalerigu to climax the 60 years anniversary celebrations.
Background
Known as BMC, the centre was established in August 1958 by the then International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention of the USA at Nalerigu in the Northern Region.
That was made possible with the assistance of the late Overlord of Mamprugu, Naa Sheriga Abdulai, who was the father of the Nayiri, the current overlord of Mamprugu, and a former Chairman of the Council of State and father of Dr Bawumia, the late Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia.
Following their intervention and the cooperation of the traditional authorities, Naa Sheriga provided the hospital with 746 acres of land.
Six decades later, the Baptist Medical Centre continues to serve as a major referral facility for many of the people in the three regions of the north and also patients from neighbouring countries.
Presently, the facility serves more than 200 patients a day and carries out an average of 5,000 major and minor surgeries yearly and more than 3,000 deliveries annually.
Doctors at the BMC also carried out the first cornea transplant in Ghana in 1967, 51 years ago.
Recognition
In recognition of the remarkable contribution of the BMC to health care delivery, particularly in the three regions of the north, the state conferred on BMC and its entire staff a Grand Medal of Ghana (Honorary Division) in 1997.
Officials of the BMC later presented a citation to Dr Bawumia and the Overlord of Mamprugu, Naa Bohigu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, in recognition of their unflinching support and contribution to the growth of the centre.
Other awardees
The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Nalerigu, Hajia Alima Mahama, and other government officials who have contributed and supported the facility were also honoured
