Dredging of Anomakosa River, tributaries starts at Asuofua

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Atwima Nwabiagya North in the Ashanti Region, Madam Rebeca Yeboah, has warned that the assembly will deal drastically with people caught dumping refuse and other materials into rivers and other water bodies in the area.
She explained that the assembly’s decision to prosecute offenders was because such acts lead to flooding and other forms of environmental challenges.
The DCE said this after she had inspected a dredging exercise being undertaken by the assembly in the Anomakosa River and its tributaries at Asuofua.
Flooding
The flooding of the Anomakosa River and its tributaries is one of the greatest challenges the chiefs and people of Asuofua, a town along the Kumasi-Barekese road, face.
Anytime the river gets flooded properties are destroyed and lives are threatened.
This led to the assembly hiring the services of two excavators to dredge the river to prevent flooding.
Development
Madam Yeboah said the assembly was doing everything possible to invest in issues that would bring the much needed development for the people so they could also live happily and peacefully as citizens.
Some residents expressed gratitude to the assembly for the support to ease the flooding in the community when it rains.
The chief of Asuofua, Nana Agyei Boakye, was full of praise for the DCE and the assembly for bracing the odds to dredge the river.
The chief was hopeful that after the dredging the community would not experience flooding again.
Other dignitaries who accompanied the DCE were the acting District Coordinating Director, Mr Kaleem Abdullah Adam, the presiding member of the assembly, Mr Isaac Ohemeng Prempeh, and the Constituency Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Nana Kwaa Dwomoh.
