Ban on drumming and noisemaking lifted, paving way for Homowo festival

Kweku Zurek Jun - 16 - 2023 , 06:52

In a joyous event held at the Gbese Palace on Thursday, June 15, 2023, the month-long prohibition on drumming and noisemaking in Ga states has been officially lifted.

The Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi-Bonte II, played the Odadao twin drums to signify the end of the ban, accompanied by cheers and the firing of musketry.

The ceremony garnered significant attendance from traditional leaders of the Ga states, as well as the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Mayor, Elizabeth Sackey; the Member of Parliament for Odododiodioo, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Wulomei, and local residents.

The ban, which commenced on May 15, was implemented as part of the preparations for the much-anticipated Homowo festival celebrated by the Ga people.

Its scope encompassed all forms of noise-making activities, such as the utilization of loudspeakers, drums, tambourines, and even roadside evangelism.

With the lifting of this restriction, the stage is now set for the vibrant celebration of the Homowo festival.

This cultural event holds immense significance for the Ga community, and its arrival is met with great anticipation and excitement.

The Ga States can now embrace the festivities and engage in the time-honored traditions associated with the Homowo festival.

The air will soon be filled with the captivating rhythms of drums, resonating the spirit of this cherished occasion as well as the sprinkling of kpokpoi.