Bagabaga School receives learning materials from old student

Ghana's Ambassador to the Republic of Kuwait, Abubakari Sadiq Abdullah, has donated learning materials to the Bagabaga Demonstration Annex Primary School in the Sagnarigu Municipality in the Northern Region.
The learning materials valued at GH¢35,000 include English and Mathematics textbooks, pencils, pens and erasers.
The gesture formed part of efforts to promote teaching and learning in the school which is his alma mater.
Presentation
At a brief ceremony to present the items last Tuesday, Alhaji Abdullah said the gesture formed part of his efforts to support the development of education in the municipality.
He said as a former student of the school, he found it expedient to give back to his alma mater and pledged more support to the school and others in the area.
While charging the teachers to continue to work hard to help groom the pupils who were the future leaders, he also advised the pupils to learn hard for the betterment of their future.
Appreciation
For his part, the Headteacher of the school, Sule Salifu, thanked the ambassador for the gesture and pledged to ensure that the materials were put to good use.
He indicated that the donation came at a time the school lacked many basic learning materials, and appealed to other benevolent organisations to come to their aid.
The Municipal Chief Executive for Sagnarigu, Ahmed Yakubu, pledged the government's support to the promotion of quality education.
He said the implementation of the School Feeding Programme (SFP), the Capitation Grant and the provision of infrastructure in the various schools, formed part of the government’s efforts at the development and growth of education in the country.