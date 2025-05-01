Featured

Australia strengthens agricultural ties with Ghana to boost food security

GraphicOnline May - 01 - 2025 , 16:21 2 minutes read

In a move towards bolstering food security and economic development, Australia has intensified its engagement with Ghana’s agricultural sector.

At a high-level meeting held recently, the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Berenice Owen-Jones formally congratulated the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku on his recent appointment, emphasising the vital role agriculture plays in sustaining national growth and feeding millions across Ghana.

During the meeting, officials underscored Australia’s world-leading expertise in agriculture, particularly in managing drought-prone areas and tropical climates—conditions that closely mirror many of the challenges facing Ghana.

Australia, now recognised as the 12th largest producer and exporter of agricultural products, has transformed its own sector by overcoming a three-year drought and achieving record gross production values. This domestic success story serves as a blueprint for Ghana’s ambition to enhance productivity and build resilience in the face of a rapidly changing climate.

The discussions highlighted a shared understanding: agriculture is not just about food production but also about empowering communities, safeguarding livelihoods, and driving economic prosperity.

The meeting laid the groundwork for expanding bilateral cooperation, with Australia pledging to share technical expertise, modern farming practices, and innovative solutions that can help Ghana’s smallholder farmers adapt to environmental challenges.

Local stakeholders welcomed this strengthened partnership, expressing optimism that the infusion of expertise and resources would yield long-term benefits.