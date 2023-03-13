Attempting to influence judge - Chief, another convicted of contempt

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Mar - 13 - 2023 , 11:27

The Bolgatanga High Court Two last Friday convicted two persons, including a chief, for attempting to influence the acting Supervising High Court Judge, Justice Alexander Graham.

The two, who were convicted on their own pleas of guilty, are the Chief of Baare, Naab Nyakora Mantii, and the Secretary to the Paramountcy, Richard Sunday Yinbil.

For their punishment, they were made to sign a six-month bond to be of good behaviour.

That was after about 12 lawyers, who were attending to various cases at the same court, had pleaded with the judge to temper justice with mercy and not hand them custodial sentences.

Events

The events leading to their conviction were that before the commencement of proceedings at the court last Friday, the two men sought permission from the court clerks to see the judge in his chambers for a private conversation, which was duly granted.

When they were granted audience by the judge in his chambers, the two identified themselves accordingly and said they had been sent to deliver a message to him.

They then informed Justice Graham that they had been sent to invite Justice Graham for him to be briefed properly to understand a number of mining-related cases from the area which were pending before the court.

Action contemptuous

Immediately the judge realised that the action by the two persons was contemptuous, since there were many mining cases before the court for determination.

Considering the action of the accused persons as an entrapment to tilt his judgement in a certain direction, Justice Graham quickly walked out and ordered their arrest.

They were arrested, charged with contempt and hauled before the court to state what had transpired between them and Justice Graham in chambers.

They, however, could not utter a word about what they had told the judge.

As a result, Justice Graham personally told the open court what the two persons had told him in his chambers, to the dismay of policemen, court staff, lawyers and members of the public.

Lawyers plead

Knowing the implications of the action by the two persons, the lawyers, in turns, pleaded with the judge not to give them custodial sentences, especially as they had openly admitted their wrongdoing.

According to them, the open rebuke of the accused persons in court was enough, and that they were first-time offenders as well.

After listening to the lawyers, Justice Graham directed the two to sign a six-month bond to be of good behaviour.

He also warned the public to desist from visiting judges in an attempt to get favourable outcomes in cases in court.

The mining related civil suits pending before the court are Zongban Boyak Kolog vs Earl International Group Ghana Gold Limited and four others; Nab Kolsong Na-Laam Nyuurib and four others vs Earl International Group Ghana Gold Limited and 11 others, as well as Robert Tampoare and four others vs Earl International Group Ghana Gold Limited.

The Daily Graphic gathered that the first two cases were scheduled for hearing today.

Commendable conduct

Meanwhile, a civil society organisation based in Bolgatanga, the National Patriots Against Injustice and Corruption Ghana (NAPAIC-Ghana), has commended Justice Graham’s conduct.

Addressing a press conference last Friday after the incident, a member of NAPAIC-Ghana, Zumah Tii-roug, described the stance taken by the judge as one of the best actions and asked him to do more to shore up public confidence in the judicial system.

"We call on the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, to identify good judges like Justice Graham and reward them to serve as motivation for other judges," he said.