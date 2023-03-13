Ashaiman soldier killing: 6 Accused persons remanded in police custody

Graphic.com.gh Mar - 13 - 2023 , 12:33

The six accused persons in connection with the murder of the 21-year-old soldier, Private Imoro Sherrif, in Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region have been remanded in police custody,

The six were arrested between March 9th and 12th at different locations.

They were arraigned at the Ashaiman District Court on Monday morning (Mar 13), reports Benjamin Xornam Glover.

According to the prosecution, two of the accused persons robbed the soldier and in the process, one of them stabbed him in the arm.

The other four are said to have bought a stolen mobile phone taken from the soldier.

In court Monday morning, the defence counsel for the four accused persons said to have bought the stolen phone prayed the court to grant the four bail as they were not part of the robbery nor the alleged killed.

The prosecution opposed the bail application and said the accused persons have no permanent place of abode.

The court remanded the four accused persons together with the two other accused persons said to have been involved in the robbery.

They are to re-appear on March 27, 2023

