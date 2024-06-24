Featured

Atebubu teacher trainee who left campus to retrieve missing mobile phone killed by unknown assailant

Biiya Mukusah Ali Jun - 24 - 2024 , 18:27

A 21-year-old teacher trainee from the Atebubu College of Education, Hanna Akosua Frimpomaa, had reportedly left campus in Atebubu and traveled to Techiman to retrieve a missing mobile phone.

Advertisement

Instead of returning with the said missing mobile phone, word went round on campus after eight days that her body had rather been discovered in an uncompleted building at Mesidan, a farming community near Techiman in the Bono Region.

Frimpomaa, a level 300 student left campus on Thursday, June 13 and her body was found in the uncompleted building on Friday, June 21.

She had reportedly gone there to retrieve a missing mobile phone from an unknown person.

It is not clear whether the deceased misplaced her phone on campus or while she was on her way to school.

Her assailant is said to have stabbed her in the throat multiple times with a knife.

Her naked and lifeless body was left in the uncompleted building at Mesidan.

The unknown assailant left her hand bag, containing her student's identification card and other personal belongings beside the body.

Missing mobile phone

Graphic Online gathered that while on campus, Frimpomaa used a colleague's phone to dial her phone number and an unknown person answered and asked her to come to Techiman for the missing mobile phone.

Initially, she reportedly hesitated in embarking on the journey from Atebubu to Techiman and pleaded with the unknown person to send the phone via a taxi driver from Techiman to Atebubu, so she could pick it up from the Atebubu lorry station.

But, the unknown person reportedly convinced her to show up in person for her phone.

She then left campus to meet the person.

Confirmation

A family member of the deceased, Kwasi Fosu confirmed the incident to Graphic Online on Monday and said the family, which is based in Offuman heard about the shocking news last Friday [June 21] when some police officers came to the family with the ID card bearing her name and photo to cross check whether she was their relative.

Fosu explained that when the family confirmed knowing her, they were directed to the Tuobodom Police Station, where they were informed about the death of their relative.

Mr Fosu said the police led them to the scene of the incident where the family found the body of their daughter in a pool of blood.

He said the police told them that it was the owner of the uncompleted building who saw the body and reported it to the police.

Mr Fosu said the body was sent to the Techiman Holy Family Hospital, where an autopsy confirmed that she was stabbed multiple times on the throat and blood taken from her body.

Writer's email: [email protected]