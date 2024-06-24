Next article: Atebubu teacher trainee who left campus to retrieve missing mobile phone killed by unknown assailant

Nana Bediatuo Asante given additional responsibilities as Ambassador-at-Large

Graphic.com.gh Jun - 24 - 2024 , 19:41

The Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante has been given additional responsibilities as an Ambassador-at-Large.

This came to light when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday afternoon presented letters of credence to newly appointed diplomats.

Nana Bediatuo Asante has been serving as the Executive Secretary to the President since 2017.

At the presentation of the letters of credence ceremony, President Akufo-Addo urged the nine newly appointed diplomats to actively promote Ghana’s image and interests abroad.

The new appointees include three High Commissioners and five Ambassadors, all entrusted with the critical task of representing Ghana in various countries and international organisations.

They are Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, High Commissioner-designate to Nigeria; Mrs. Francisca Ashietey-Oduntun, High Commissioner-designate to South Africa; Mr Ernest Yaw Amporful, High Commissioner-designate to Rwanda; Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh, Ambassador-designate to Türkiye; Mr Henry Tachie-Menson, Ambassador-designate to Belgium and the EU; Mrs Charity Gbedawo, Ambassador-designate to Morocco; Ms Abigail Naa Adzoko Kwashi, Ambassador-designate to Norway; Dr Robert Afriyie, Ambassador-designate to Ethiopia and the African Union; and Nana Bediatuo Asante, Ambassador-at-Large.