Featured

Alan launches Great Transformational Plan and urges Ghanaians to reject NPP, NDC

Jemima Okang Addae Jun - 24 - 2024 , 17:17

Independent presidential aspirant, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen has said the two major political parties, New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) have exhausted their competencies and capabilities and should not be returned to power.

Advertisement

He explained that both parties have had the opportunity to govern the country for the last 32 years and have yet to demonstrate, either through words or actions, what viable plans they have for the country going into the future.

Instead, he is urging Ghanaians to ignore the NPP and NDC and bring a new face such as the Movement for Change (M4C), which he is leading and intends to contest the 2024 Presidential election as an independent candidate.

He made the statement when he launched his "Great Transformational Plan (GTP)" in Accra on Monday (June 24, 2024).

The GTP, according to Alan Kyerematen "is a blueprint to Ghana’s economic transformation and outlines robust policy prescriptions and practical steps towards building an enterprise economy in the country."

Among other things, the plan is to build a prosperous, united and peaceful Ghana that provides equal opportunities for all, particularly young people, women and other vulnerable group to realise their full potential and improve their livelihoods and general wellbeing, he has said.

Mr Kyerematen who is the leader of the Movement for Change (M4C) at the launch noted that the two leading parties, over the last three decades have resorted to extensive borrowing to finance their manifesto promises.

He stated that, with only five months remaining until the general election, citizens were still waiting for the manifestos of the two leading parties saying, “the culture of unrestrained borrowing is what has landed us into the ditch”.

He said that, he would install a new government of national unity that would mobilise the collective strengths and talents of all Ghanaians and not only a privileged few irrespective of ethnic, political or religious affiliation.

“We have an opportunity in the general election, in December this year to cross that bridge and move Ghana into a new era of peace and prosperity by electing me [Alan] as the first independent candidate to become the president of the Republic of Ghana”, he added.

Speaking on the nature of the economy, Mr Kyerematen said the country is where it is now because “we have brought it upon ourselves”.

“Whilst there may be a myriad of contributing factors, the tree that clearly stands out are; a failure of leadership, the divisiveness in our body politic and political space, our own unproductive attitude, behaviour and mindset as a people”, he stated.

Watch the attached video below