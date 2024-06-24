Next article: Kasoa ritual murder: Court transfers 18-year-old accused to prison custody after misconduct in police cells

Gory accident on N1 highway in Accra [VIDEO]

Graphic.com.gh Jun - 24 - 2024 , 15:53

A tragic accident on Sunday afternoon on the N1 highway in Accra resulted in the death a driver.

The accident happened between Fiesta Royale traffic light and Abofu junction section of the number one highway in Accra.

The driver of the white Honda saloon vehicle with registration number GW 2795 Q was stuck in the car for some minutes after the accident.

Responders from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) had to cut through the rubble to remove him.

The Honda vehicle hit a truck from behind, completely destroying the frontage of the vehicle including the windshield and roof.

Watch the attached video below. WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO