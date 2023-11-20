Asantehene and the 88-year-old Rolls Royce

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Nov - 20 - 2023 , 06:24

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, rode in his 88-year-old Rolls Royce from the Manhyia Palace to the St. Peter’s Basilica in Kumasi on Sunday, November 19, 2023 to attend the Thanksgiving Service for the late former First Lady, Theresa Aba Kufuor.

He attended the service with his wife, Lady Julia.

The antique Rolls Royce is a ceremonial vehicle for Asante Kings.

Otumfuo Sir Osei Agyeman Prempeh II was the first to use the vehicle in 1935 at a durbar in Kumasi to mark the reunification of the Asante Confederacy.

Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Follow @enochfrimpong Follow @Graphicgh