APPEB Cylinder Manufacturing Company launches high pressure and heat resistant LPG Cylinders

Kweku Zurek Jun - 16 - 2023 , 22:02

APPEB Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited, a participant in the government's private sector-led industrialization initiative, 1District 1 Factory (1D1F), has introduced its new line of high-pressure and high-temperature resistant Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders.

In response to the escalating incidents of gas-related fires that have resulted in the loss of life and extensive property damage, APPEB Cylinder Manufacturing Company has developed these cylinders with enhanced safety features.

The company's product range manufactured locally at Chochoe, a town in the Awutu Senya West District in the Central Region includes cylinders of various sizes, from six kilograms (kg) to 52kg, distinguishable by their vibrant orange colour. All cylinders have undergone rigorous testing and certification by the Ghana Standards Authority to ensure strict compliance with safety standards.

Speaking at the launch event today in Accra, CEO of APPEB Cylinder Manufacturing Company, Philip Nii Adjei Assafuah, emphasized that the cylinders were specifically designed to align with the Cylinder Recirculation Programme.

This program involves refilling LPG cylinders at centralized plants and distributing them to consumers through specialized retail outlets known as exchange points. Consumers can conveniently exchange their empty cylinders for filled ones at these designated points.

Mr. Assafuah further highlighted the exceptional attributes of APPEB cylinders. The volumetric expansion test, which determines the maximum volume a cylinder can withstand under increasing internal pressure until failure, exceeds both local and international standards. Additionally, the burst test, measuring the strength of the cylinder, surpasses the minimum requirements set by the Ghana Standards Authority, ensuring enhanced safety, reliability, and durability.

To ensure longevity and corrosion resistance, APPEB employs a shot-blasting process and electrostatic field technology to coat the cylinders with powder-based paint. The coating thickness surpasses the minimum requirements specified by the Ghana Standards Authority, providing added durability and protection against corrosion.

Traceability and identification are facilitated by assigning a unique serial number to each cylinder, in compliance with industry standards. This meticulous record-keeping allows for effective traceability and efficient recall processes if necessary.

The launch event was attended by several distinguished guests, including Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi, who endorsed the product and commended APPEB Cylinder Manufacturing Company for its commitment to quality and safety.

DO1 Michael Ato Korsah, the Deputy Director in Charge of Safety Education at the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), advised users not to fill gas cylinders to their maximum capacity to prevent bloating and potential explosions. He confirmed that all APPEB cylinders exceed the Ghana Standards Authority's minimum standards for quality.

Representing the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Ms. Ntiriwaa Kwakye commended APPEB for adhering to the highest production standards for cylinders. She revealed that APPEB had been selected by the NPA as one of the local cylinder manufacturing companies to produce cylinders and provide refurbishment services in preparation for the implementation of the Cylinder Recirculation Programme (CRM).

APPEB Cylinder Manufacturing Company was established in January 2019, completed its construction in 2021, and commenced commercial production in December of the same year.