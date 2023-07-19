Agazy Homes CEO supports renovation of UNMISS GH 11 facilities

GraphicOnline Jul - 19 - 2023 , 13:45

Mr. Thomas Ayisah, the Chief Executive Officer of Agazy Homes, has made a significant contribution to support the renovation efforts at the Regimental Aid Post (RAP) located within the Battle Training Camp (BTC) in Bundase.

This initiative aims to align the facilities with the esteemed status attained by the Army Peace Operations Training School (APOTS) as a certified United Nations Training Centre.

The reconstruction works, which spanned a mere two weeks, were carried out on the premises of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan Ghana Battalion 11 (UNMISS GH 11).

These renovations were one of the four projects commissioned on Thursday, May 18, during the official presentation of the United Nations Training Recognition Certification to Colonel Clement Kojo Dingane, the Commander of APOTS.

The presentation was led by Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), and witnessed by an assembly of high-ranking generals and senior officers of the Army.

Thomas Ayisah expressed his motivation for this philanthropic endeavour, stating that it aligns with Agazy Homes' commitment to corporate social responsibility.

He further emphasized the company's dedication to supporting major institutions whenever the need arises, as their vision is to provide quality housing and accommodation at all times.

"I am delighted that we have made a significant contribution to support this vital endeavour. We look forward to undertaking more initiatives in the future. As you may already know, Agazy Homes is renowned for its excellent craftsmanship and impeccable finishes in the real estate sector," Ayisah remarked.

Additionally, Ayisah seized the opportunity to encourage individuals, institutions, and contractors to approach Agazy Homes for all their housing needs.

This generous gesture, valued at thousands of Ghana cedis, was made possible through collaboration with several esteemed entities, including the Akroma Gold Mining Company, Davida Roofing Company, TT Quarry Ltd, and Mr. Samuel Kyerbuah Bunyan, who collectively provided support in the form of an air-conditioner and quarry stones.

The reconstruction efforts encompassed a range of activities, such as converting louvres into slide glasses, re-roofing, floor tiling throughout the building, installation of new door locks, refurbishment of staff and patients' washrooms with modern water closets and shower fittings, painting, plumbing, landscaping, installation of new ceiling fans, air-conditioners, sockets, and security lights.

In 2022, as part of his birthday celebrations, Mr Ayisah had already displayed his philanthropic spirit by donating medical equipment and covering the medical bills of patients at the Kpone Polyclinic Hospital in the Kpone-Katamanso area of the Greater Accra Region.