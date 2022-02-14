Accra College of Education admits students for Ga and Dangme languages

As part of measures to promote the study of Ga and Dangme languages in schools, the Accra College of Education has admitted 20 students to pursue a programme in the two languages.
The college purposely scouted and selected the students after deliberations with the leadership of the Ga and Dangme communities on the need to train teachers for the languages.Follow @Graphicgh
“We had reached an agreement to cede off at least 10 admission slots for each of the languages for at least the next five years as part of our modest effort to support the development of the language and culture of the people”, the Principal of the college, Dr Samuel Awinkene Atinkono, said.
Ceremony
He was speaking at the fourth matriculation ceremony for Bachelor in Education (BEd) students at the college in Accra yesterday.
In all, 400 students undertook the Matriculation Oath. They included 186 males, constituting 47 per cent, and 214 females, making up 53 per cent.
The college received a total of 2,021 applications for the 2021/2022 academic year. Although 1,705 of the applicants qualified, the college could only admit 400 students due to inadequate infrastructure.
According to the principal, the intake for this academic year decreased by four per cent as compared to last year, and blamed it on the lack of infrastructure.
Dr Atinkono, however, said that the Ministry of Education through the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission had started procurement processes for the construction of hostel facilities for colleges of education.
He also advised the students to always strive for excellence, saying “your main goal of coming to the college is to study hard and graduate as professional teachers. You must, therefore, study diligently and direct all your energies to your academic and professional work”.
Initiative
Dr Atinkono further said that management of the college had established a clinic on campus with a resident nurse to cater and attend to the health needs of students, especially health emergencies.
He added that the college had procured furniture for lecture halls and extended internet connectivity to almost all facilities on campus to improve teaching and learning.The college, through a partnership with the American Embassy in Ghana, had also received an American English Fellow to support in the teaching of English Language, including professional development.