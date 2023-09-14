7 Fishermen missing at Ada

Benjamin Xornam Glover Sep - 14 - 2023 , 18:11

Fisherfolks in Ada in the Ada East District in the Greater Accra Region are living in fear as two fishing boats and some crew members have gone missing after a fishing expedition.

The crew members Graphic Online gathered set sail on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 and while returning from their expedition on Thursday dawn, their boats capsized near the estuary whilst trying to enter the Volta River.

Seven fishermen out of the 19 fishermen involved in the accident were still missing as of 6:30pm on Thursday.

The Ada East District NADMO Coordinator, Ebenezer Teye Kisseh Nartey who confirmed the incident said NADMO received a distress call around 7am on Thursday of an accident involving two boats.

Mr Nartey revealed that 10 out of the 11 fishermen onboard one of the boats named "Shalom" were rescued while two others out of a crew of eight onboard another canoe named "Barcelona" were found in a community in the neighbouring Volta Region.

He said six other fishermen on the second boat are still missing.

He said the first boat had been retrieved but badly damaged while the second boat, together with its fishing gears, have not been found.

Mr Nartey said NADMO was collaborating with the Ghana Navy in a search and rescue mission for the missing fishermen.