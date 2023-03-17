6 Bodies congratulate Editor, Graphic

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Mar - 17 - 2023 , 07:58

Six organisations have congratulated the new Editor, Graphic, Theophilus Yartey, on his elevation to the high office of Ghana’s premier print newspaper.

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), the Media General Ghana Limited, the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG), Zenith Bank Ghana, Access Bank Ghana and First Bank Nigeria (FBNBANK) Ghana expressed warm regards to the former Deputy Editor of the Daily Graphic on his recent appointment.



Rich experience, skills

The President of the GJA, Albert Dwumfuor, in a statement, said the association believed that the new Editor would leverage his 30 years of experience in the media to rejuvenate the Graphic brands.

That, he said, was very critical in an era where the newspaper business had changed with the advent of new media and general online journalism.

The association also extended its congratulations to three other staff of the company, namely the Editor of Graphic Digital, Enoch Darfah Frimpong; the Editor of the Junior Graphic, Hannah Acheampong Amoah, and the Editor, Graphic Business, Asamoah Boahene, who had also been elevated to various positions.

A statement signed by the CEO of Media General Ghana Limited, Beatrice Agyemang, noted that the two companies had a positive business relationship, adding that the company was excited about the strong media skills and expertise Mr Yartey was bringing on board to enhance the shared goals between the two companies.

“As you embark on your new roles and responsibilities, we at Media General assure you and the Graphic Communications Group of our continued partnership and support as you drive the editorial policy in the interest of stakeholders, readers, clients and the public,” the statement said.

New heights

The Chief Executive Officer of CIMG, Kwabena Agyekum, expressed confidence that the new office would spur Mr Yartey on to do an outstanding job in motivating his peers and subordinates to new and heightened levels.

“These indelible marks you are leaving on sands of time are worth celebrating, and we wish you many more fruitful years as we wish you success in your new role,” he said.

In yet another statement, the Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Ghana, Henry Onwuzurigbo, said the appointment of Mr Yartey was well deserved as it “attests to the hard work, dedication and immense contribution towards the growth of the Graphic Communications Group”.

He expressed the hope that Mr Yartey’s rich experience would further advance the goals of the group as he continued to positively impact his role in the Ghanaian media landscape.

Distinguished performance

The Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana, Olumide Olatunji, praised the new Editor, Graphic, saying not only was he deserving of the appointment, but that it was also a clear testament to his distinguished performance in improving the media landscape over the years.

“As a stakeholder, we at Access Bank are proud of you for this achievement as it strengthens our confidence in your service delivery,” he added.

A statement signed by the Managing Director of FBNBANK Ghana, Victor Yaw Asante, also commended the new Editor on his “enviable appointment”.

“I am particularly happy that our bank has partnered with the GCGL on some projects, and we, indeed, look forward to many more years of FBNBank Ghana Limited's partnership with the GCGL,” it added.