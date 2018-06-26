3 Wrongly accused robbers saved from mob

The timely intervention by the police saved three young men, including a guard at the ceremonial gates of the Jubilee House, from being lynched when they were mistaken for robbers at East Legon last Sunday night.
A man who suspected the three men, who were all riding on a motorbike in the East Legon vicinity, had allegedly raised an alarm that they were robbers, which drew the attention of some residents.
They were later taken to the East Legon Police Station when a policeman who was in the area saw the commotion generated by the alarm and intervened.
It was later speculated on some social media platforms that some men, including a man stationed at the ceremonial gates of the Jubilee House, had been arrested by the Legon Police for robbery.
It was also reported that the three were arrested in connection with a series of robberies at East Legon in which the victims, including a 75-year-old woman, were allegedly raped.
Not robbers
When contacted, the Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr George Alex Mensah, dismissed the reports that the young men were robbers, as had been reported earlier.
He gave their names as Issah Muniru, who is with the Operations Team at the Jubilee House, Moses Dadasu and David Metogo Melchizedek, both upcoming musicians.
According to him, when the three men were interrogated at the East Legon Police Station, it was found that they were not robbers, as earlier reported.
Mr Mensah said investigations revealed that the three, who were riding on a motorbike together, kept asking for directions to an entertainment centre known as Kikibees at East Legon where Tic Tac, a musician, was to perform. However, their frequent enquiries for directions to the location caught the attention of a man who started trailing them to a point.
When they kept asking for directions, the said man, whose identity was not made known by the police, raised an alarm that the three men on the motorbike were robbers, following recent incidents of robberies in the area,
“Had it not been for a policeman who arrived on the scene on time, they would have been lynched. It turned out they were not robbers, as they had been accused of,” he said.