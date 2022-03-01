1st batch of Ghanaian evacuees from Ukraine arrive

The first batch of Ghanaians evacuated from Ukraine arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra on Tuesday morning.
Numbering 17, the evacuees were received by a delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong and Deputy Minister of Information, Madam Fatima Abubakar.
They arrived in Accra on board a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul, Turkey and Qatar Airways en route from Doha, the capital of Qatar.
The Turkish Airlines aircraft, Airbus A330-303 landed at 6:27 am, while the Qatar's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, touched down at exactly 7:30 am.
Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said at a press conference on Sunday that 24 Ghanaians were expected to arrive from Ukraine on Monday.
220 others who are part of about 460 students who have managed to leave Ukraine to neighbouring countries would be expected to arrive in Ghana within the week.
Ghana's Mission in Bern, has identified about 1,000 students (27 on government scholarships) and other Ghanaians in Ukraine.
