100 Artisans in Effutu take proficiency test

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Jul - 17 - 2023 , 07:17

One hundred master craftsmen and trainee artisans in the Effutu Municipality have sat for the National Vocational Training Institute’s (NVTI) skills proficiency examination to boost their employability.

They were registered for the certification examination by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Effutu Constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

The examination was organised, in collaboration with the Business Advisory Centre (BAC) of the Effutu Municipal Assembly.

Beneficiary artisans had their competencies tested in various vocational skills such as flora and decoration, hairdressing, tailoring, dressmaking and make-up artistry.

Others were also tested under the technical module, which included carpentry, masonry, auto-mechanics, tile laying, general welding, Information and Communication Technology hardware and general electricals.

Employability

Speaking in an interview at the examination centre at the Ansaful Community Centre near Winneba, the BAC Officer of the Effutu Municipal Assembly, Linda Amoaning, said the NVTI certification phase of the training received by the artisans was inspired by the need to boost their employability and credibility as trained artisans.

Ms Amoaning lauded the contribution of the MP towards equipping young people with the requisite skills to start their own entrepreneurial businesses in a bid to making them economically independent.

She said harnessing the potential of the youth in technical and vocational training would better position the local economy to grow at a faster rate to positively affect the living conditions of residents in their operational areas.

Mr Afenyo-Markin indicated that certification for artisans was necessary to make them marketable to organisations and to build their confidence for the field of work.

Over the years, the MP has supported livelihood empowerment programmes designed to support the youth of the area with the much- needed technical and vocational skills.

Beneficiaries

Beneficiaries of the programme commended Mr Afenyo-Markin for supporting them to secure certification that would position them for more opportunities.

A beneficiary, Priscilla Ohenewaa Kumah, said the examination reinforced her abilities, and that it was a testament of what she could do and thanked the MP for the gesture.

Another beneficiary, Nicholas Essoun, said the certification was a boost to his confidence and abilities, adding that it would hopefully open new doors of opportunities in his field of work.