UESD receives green ICT lab from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

GraphicOnline Education Feb - 07 - 2025

In a move geared towards promoting green computing and environmental sustainability, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has handed over a 60-seater ultra-modern Information Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory to the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) in Somanya, in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The newly inaugurated lab, dubbed ‘N-Computer Lab’ is designed with energy-efficient technology, aligning with UESD’s mission to integrate sustainable practices in education and research. The facility consists of 60 energy-efficient computers, a smart board, two servers, an industrial UPS, and related accessories, all optimized for minimal environmental impact.

The official handing-over ceremony took place on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, bringing together university officials, church representatives, students, and other dignitaries to witness the milestone event.

Green computing for a sustainable future

Welcoming guest at the ceremony, Registrar and Director at UESD, Mary Agyepong expressed appreciation for the generous donation, emphasizing its impact on education and technology. “The integration of Information and Communication Technology in education is a critical driver of economic and social transformation. This facility will provide our students with hands-on training in digital literacy, research, and innovation.”

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, Vice-Chancellor of UESD, Professor Eric Nyarko-Sampson, emphasized the importance of green computing in advancing education while preserving the environment.

“I must mention that in this ceremony, the university is receiving the single largest donation so far provided by any individual or organization. This lab which is called the N- computer lab consist of 60 computers, a smart board, 2 servers, an industrial UPS and its accessories constituting green computing. This aligns with our mandate and campaign to secure the environment and this we are sure, will go a long way to assist the university in the teaching and learning of ICT among others,” he said.

The donation reflects the growing global shift towards sustainable digital solutions, reducing carbon footprints in computing through energy-efficient hardware, optimized power consumption, and responsible electronic waste management.

A commitment to sustainable development

Area Seventy for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Samuel Annan Simons, underscored the church’s dedication to education and sustainability. "We are committed to supporting initiatives that foster sustainable development. This ICT lab is designed to equip students with the technological skills they need while ensuring minimal environmental impact. It is our belief that green computing is the future, and we are proud to contribute to this cause.

Our goal as a Church is to do good. We strive to do that by sharing our love and devotion to Jesus Christ. We hope to share his message of love and hope in all that we do. Our joint efforts will bless the lives of many and will reflect our love for God. Today we are working together to bless His children,” he said

Technology and environmental responsibility

Following the official handing-over, guests, faculty members, and students were given a guided tour of the facility. At the end of the event, students and faculty were introduced to key green computing practices, ensuring responsible usage of the facility while maximizing its benefits.

The N-Computer Lab is expected to serve as a hub for digital education, research, and environmental awareness, positioning UESD at the forefront of eco-friendly technological advancement in Ghana.