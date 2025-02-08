Next article: UESD receives green ICT lab from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

WAEC provides latest updates on cancelled 2024 WASSCE results

Gertrude Ankah Feb - 08 - 2025

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says it has taken stringent measures against widespread examination malpractice, leading to the cancellation and withholding of results for thousands of candidates who sat for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Following extensive investigations, the Ghana Examinations Committee approved the cancellation of subject results for 4,108 candidates caught with foreign materials in the exam hall and the complete annulment of results for 483 candidates found with mobile phones during the examination.

Additionally, subject results for 781 candidates have been withheld pending further review, while 209 candidates face the possibility of losing their entire results due to various suspected offences.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) also flagged 319 schools for alleged collusion detected by examiners during script marking.

The examination body, in a statement described the surge in reported malpractices as "alarming" and reiterated its commitment to maintaining the credibility of the examination system.

WAEC disclosed that several forms of cheating, including the use of unauthorised materials, sharing of answers via social media, and invigilators aiding candidates, were uncovered during the assessment process.

The Council stressed that these violations undermine the integrity of the examination and diminish the value of certificates issued.

It further clarified that its review process for withheld results involves notifying affected schools, scrutinising scripts, and offering candidates and their guardians the opportunity for a fair hearing.

Candidates are required to respond to allegations and submit written statements before a final decision is made.

Legal battles over withheld results

In a major legal twist, some candidates accused of collusion have taken WAEC to court, leading to a ruling ordering the release of their results. However, WAEC has filed a stay of execution pending appeal, which is scheduled to be heard on 20th February 2025.

The examination body has defended its decisions, asserting that it operates within a strict regulatory framework overseen by relevant committees. "The Council does not take decisions arbitrarily. There are relevant committees that look into the merits of the matters raised and advise accordingly," WAEC stated.

WAEC has assured stakeholders that it is working diligently to resolve all pending cases and has set a deadline of February 28, 2025, for the final release of results.

With growing concerns about the rising trend of examination malpractices, WAEC has called for a united front against the menace. The Council urged parents, guardians, teachers, and the media to actively discourage exam fraud and uphold the credibility of the educational system.

"The fight against this menace is a collective one. We must ensure that certificates are awarded to those who truly deserve them," WAEC emphasised.

The Council also appealed to affected candidates and their families to cooperate with the review process to ensure fairness and expedite resolutions.