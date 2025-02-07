Academic City University holds maiden TEDx event

Feb - 07 - 2025

Students of Academic City University have successfully organised the institution’s first-ever TEDx event, fostering idea-sharing, insightful discussions and meaningful connections.

The inaugural TEDx Academic City University event was on the theme: “Ripples to Waves: Creating Impact”. It featured student speakers, engaging conversations and valuable networking opportunities.

A dedicated team of 24 students led by Edem Fiifi Dawson as the Main Lead and Beata Nhyira Ackun as Co-Lead spearheaded the event, marking a significant milestone for the university.

Platform

This initiative provided a platform for students to exchange ideas, spark innovation and drive positive change in their communities.

The speaker lineup featured prominent speakers such as Chief Executive Officer of EduSpot and Global Teacher Prize Finalist, Cat Davison; Entrepreneur and Gender Activist, Elinam Abla Horgli; Managing Director of Asante and Partners, Eve Asante; Co-Founder, NadeLi Creative, Eugene Awusi-Annan, and a student of the Academic City, Emmanuel Anti.

Speaking about the event, Mr Dawson remarked, "This event is just the start of something bigger. We want it to be a lasting platform where new ideas and great thinking can thrive.

Ideas

TED is a non-profit organisation devoted to ideas worth spreading.

Started as a four-day conference in California 30 years ago, TED has grown to support its mission with multiple initiatives.

It is a programme of local, self-organised events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talk videos and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection.