Mop up of one teacher one laptop distribution underway, 280,000 distributed so far

Graphic.com.gh Education Jun - 27 - 2024 , 23:43

The government has so far distributed a total of 280,903 laptops to teachers across the country.

This means 34,562 laptops are yet to be distributed as of as of June 2024.

Data on the distribution seen by Graphic Online indicates that between June 15 and July 30, 2024 the remaining laptops would be distributed.

Among those to benefit from the outstanding distribution are 21,482 primary school teachers; 3,402 teachers on Study Leave and 9,678 staff of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The government of Ghana, in its quest to enhance education delivery through information technology, launched the One Teacher One Laptop programme to highlight the importance of ICT-mediated Teacher Professional Development (TPD).

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia launched the initiative in September 2021 under an aggressive programme to strategically influence teaching and learning outcomes in pre-tertiary educational institutions across the country.

Under the programme, every teacher in the public school from Kindergarten to the senior high school are to receive a laptop to aid them in teaching lessons preparation, research and learning.

The government will pay 70 per cent of the cost of the laptop while each teacher pays the remaining 30 per cent.

K.A. Technologies, a locally based ICT firm, is the manufacturer of the laptops.

Earlier in 2024, there were agitations from a section of teacher groups that some 10,000 of their members were yet to benefit from the programme even though many other teachers had received their computers in previous phases of the distribution.

There are indications that some 92,071 primary school teachers nationwide have so far received laptops while 91,678 and 62,292 of their counterparts in junior high schools and senior high schools respectively have benefited from the initiative.

The number of Kindergarten teachers who have received laptops currently stands at 34,859.

On regional basis, the Ashanti Region tops the list with 54,852 beneficiary teachers, followed by Eastern Region with 31,892 teachers; 27,514 in Central Region; 22,666 teachers in the Greater Accra Region and 20,584 teachers in the Volta Region.

The Savanna Region have so far received the least number of laptops going to some 3,859 teachers in the region.

It is expected that by July 30, 2024 every teacher in the public school including those on study leave and selected GES staff would have received their laptops.