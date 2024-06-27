Donkorkrom Agriculture SHS wins 2024 CDC Award

Ezekiel E. Sottie Education Jun - 27 - 2024 , 09:57

The Donkorkrom Agriculture Senior High School in the Afram Plains North District in the Eastern Region has won the third edition of the 2024/2025 University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) Community Development Challenge (CDC) Award, at the grand finale, in a keenly contested debate at the university at Somanya.

The programme was in collaboration with the university and the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council, with sponsorship from Upper Manya Krobo Rural Bank PLC and Ensign Global College.

The winning school had 87 points in the debate on the theme: “Responsible Consumption and Production, Targeting Sustainable Development Goals (SDG12)” It contested against Ayirebi Senior High School, also in the Eastern Region, the first runners-up which had 81 points.

The best debater award went to Immanuella Nana Adjowa Adusi Amponsah of Donkorkrom Agriculture SHS while the most eloquent debater went to Sarah Obaayaa Johnson of Ayirebi SHS.

The three debaters for the winning school, Immanuel Nana Adjowa Adusi Amponsah, Joice Emefa Degbe and Paul Hawkins Antoame, received a medal each, in addition to GH¢500 cash each. Sarah Obaayaa Johnson, Robertson Joel and Christian Ama Damoah, the contestants for Ayirebi SHS, received a medal each, as well as GH¢200 cash each.

Summary points

The Donkorkrom Agriculture SHS, which took seven prizes including the Overall Best School in the competition, concluded in the debate that it was essential for governments around the world to take action to hold corporate institutions accountable for their impact on the environment and society, as well as ensure that they prioritised sustainability in their operations.

Other participating schools in the semi-finals were Krobo Girls Senior High School, Asesewa Community Day SHS, Akokoase SHS and Achimasa SHS, among others.

The UESD Community Development Challenge Award, one of the community development programmes of the university, started with the upper primary in Yilo Krobo and Lower Manya Krobo in 2022, and junior high schools in the Eastern, Greater Accra and Volta regions in 2023.

This year, 14 senior high schools in the Eastern Region participated in the programme. The Vice-Chancellor of UESD, Prof. Eric Nyarko-Sampson, who doubled as the chairman for the programme, called for the sustainable production and consumption of goods and services and responsible use of natural resources that were essential for sustainable growth.