KNUST researchers develop high-performance batteries from taro/brobe peels

GraphicOnline Education Feb - 04 - 2025

A team of researchers from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have unveiled a groundbreaking method of producing high-performance batteries using taro (Kooko or Brobe) peels.

This cost-effective and environmentally friendly innovation, published in the journal Energy Storage, has the potential to revolutionise the energy storage industry by turning food waste into a renewable energy solution.

Dr Daniel Nframah Ampong, the lead researcher and a member of the KNUST Centre for Engineering Materials Research (KCEMR), explained the approach taken by the research team.

“We used an environmentally friendly approach to synthesise activated carbon from taro peels. These waste materials contain some properties or functional groups that we believed at the time would enhance the performance of energy storage devices,” he stated.

The study focused on converting taro peels into activated carbon, which was then tested for its effectiveness in energy storage applications.

According to Dr Ampong, the current market relies on activated carbons that are synthetically produced using toxic and hazardous methods. The KNUST team, however, took inspiration from traditional charcoal-making techniques used in Ghanaian villages.

“We decided to come down to our level and use the process of producing charcoal in our villages. We mimicked that process using crucibles, and at the end, we were able to synthesise the activated carbon, which had similar properties to the commercially available activated carbons,” Dr Ampong revealed.

The biomass-derived material demonstrated exceptional energy storage capabilities, offering a sustainable alternative to conventional battery components.

The innovation aligns with Ghana’s renewable energy agenda, as the country seeks to increase its renewable energy mix.

“The purpose of the research is to get some storage systems to store renewable energies when they are in excess so that when we need them, we would be able to utilise them effectively,” Dr Ampong explained.

The scientists believe that utilizing biomass and biowaste materials, such as taro peels, not only tackles environmental challenges but also drives the advancement of sustainable renewable energy solutions.

“We want to produce something that is eco-friendly with a cheap synthesis process, and the starting materials are locally available.”

Professor Kwadwo Mensah-Darkwa, Dr Ampong’s supervisor and Research Lead of the Energy Materials Research Group, highlighted ongoing efforts to harness biowaste for energy storage solutions.

“There has been a lot of development trying to use these biowaste materials mostly to drive our energy storage agenda. The plan is we want to get an eco-friendly way of creating materials for energy storage devices. This is what we are looking forward to at our lab,” he said.

Prof Mensah-Darkwa also noted that recent investments in laboratory equipment through the KNUST Engineering Education Programme (KEEP) have enhanced their research capabilities.

“We have equipment now where we can test these assembled cells. So now the output of our research is going to be quite effective, and we would be able to look at all other opportunities we have,” he stated.

However, he acknowledged that further material characterisation techniques are required to confirm the properties needed for specific applications, which the department currently lacks.

Looking ahead, Prof Mensah-Darkwa expressed optimism about the long-term potential of their work.

“We know that there is opportunity in this area, and if we build on our expertise, then we can now look at how to scale it up and make an impact. We are a little bit far from building our own batteries, but we are close to understanding how we can do these things locally,” he explained.

This pioneering research could pave the way for Ghana to develop its own battery technology using locally sourced and sustainable materials.