Botho University launches Ghana campus

In a bid to provide high-quality and accessible education across Africa, Botho University of Botwana, has launched its Ghana campus.

The opening marks the fifth campus in Africa and the university’s first campus in West Africa, highlighting its commitment to educational excellence.

Accredited by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Botho University aims to deliver education that meets global standards, producing top-notch graduates ready to meet industry demands both locally and internationally.

With campuses in Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Namibia, now Ghana, as well as a robust Online Learning Campus, the university is committed to producing well-rounded, entrepreneurial, and globally employable graduates through a vibrant educational experience.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Vice Chancellor and Managing Director of Botho University, Dr Sheela Raja Ram, expressed her gratitude to Ghanaians for the support in establishing the university in the country, highlighting the culmination of a three-year journey.

"I stand here humbled by your presence – every one of you at the Botho University Ghana campus opening ceremony. This journey to get to this point has taken a good three years as we are here having completed all the required regulatory approvals. A huge thank you to GTEC. While Botho University is a new university in Ghana, we are a 27-year-old African institution, born in Botswana, with a strong presence across Southern Africa," he said.

Dr Raja Ram emphasised the university's vision and the strategic importance of its presence in Ghana: "Ghana is special, not only because of its central position in African history and culture but also because Ghana has a large population of young people with great aspirations for good quality higher education. We are ready to serve you with a high-quality, focused higher education as a modern Pan-African University."

The Deputy Pro-Vice Chancellor, West Africa and Blended and Distance Learning, Professor Abhishek Ranjan, reiterated the university's commitment to innovation and excellence.