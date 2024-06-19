Next article: Best Agriculture student from Sunyani SHS gets job through Ghana Grows High School Programme

Impacting society, driving innovation: 75 Years of Accra Technical University

Jun - 19 - 2024

Once upon a time, 75 years ago, a group of forward-thinking educators and visionaries sowed the seeds of what would grow into one of West Africa's most respected technical universities and Ghana's first.

Accra Technical University (ATU), which started as a humble technical institute in the heart of the capital city of Ghana, has blossomed into a vibrant node of education, research, and industry collaboration, moulding the intellect of generations and propelling Ghana's socioeconomic growth.

One of the critical components of human development is Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), which has gained enormous traction within Ghana's educational sphere in recent years.

Since its conversion from a polytechnic to a fully-fledged technical university in 2016, Accra Technical University has stayed true to the cause of TVET, training the heads and hands of students for employment and job creation.

From a modest beginning with a handful of students and basic infrastructure, ATU now boasts of state-of-the-art facilities, practical and experiential learning equipment, and experienced faculty.

One of the most exciting developments in ATU's journey is the increase in its degree programmes and the introduction of five Master of Science (MSc) and Master of Technology (MTech) programmes.

These new programmes represent a significant expansion of ATU's academic portfolio, allowing students to pursue advanced studies in specialised fields.

From Sustainable Electrical Power to Marketing Strategy, these programmes are designed to equip graduates with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in today's dynamic job market.