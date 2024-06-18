Best Agriculture student from Sunyani SHS gets job through Ghana Grows High School Programme
The Ghana Grows High School Next Level held the 10th event on its nationwide road show at the Sunyani Senior High School last weekend with Eric Okyere, a final year student getting a career head start with a job offer and a prize package for being adjudged the best student in Agriculture.
Advertisement
Eric Okyere from the Sunyani SHS was given a citation, a cash prize, a hamper, a package of job readiness books and other souvenirs from the Ghana Grows team.
The overall best student in academics, went to Priscilla Boakye, who also received an accompanying prize package from the organisers.
The Ghana Grows Programme, which is a collaboration between Mastercard Foundation and the Springboard Road Show Foundation, is aimed at bridging the gap between young people and the world of Agriculture and ATVET.
The initiative seeks to empower the students to reimagine their futures and pursue careers aligned with their passions and talents.
At each of the 10 schools covered so far, the programme has featured young entrepreneurs in the chosen fields, career guidance coaches, and counsellors sharing opportunities with the young people.
The programme has also been interlaced with practical demonstrations and edutainment, with students undertaking drama, poetry, debates, fashion shows and dance performances. The key highlight is the awards segment where selected students are rewarded for academic excellence, discipline, comportment, and innovation.
Mrs Comfort Ocran, Executive Director of Springboard Road Show Foundation, stated that after travelling through the ten senior high schools covered so far, the over 15,000 students who have participated have shown their readiness to explore new opportunities and reshape their perceptions about Agric and ATVET.
The keynote speaker at Sunyani was Mr Kofi Vinyo, Chief Executive Officer of Kovi Organics Limited, whose story is one of incredible determination, discipline and purpose. Mr Vinyo has defied the odds including his own physical disability to create thriving and innovative agribusiness ventures in the Brong Ahafo Region that supports over 30,000 out-grower farmers.
His company produces and processes tiger nut powder and snails on a large scale together with other local foods for domestic consumption and exports. In his presentation, he challenged the students to believe in their dreams and refuse to be limited by any constraints they may encounter.
He was impressed by Master Eric Okyere’s academic progress and excellence in Agriculture. He therefore rewarded him with a cash prize of 500 cedis and a life-changing opportunity to work in his company under his direct mentorship right after High School while awaiting his WASSCE results. He additionally offered to accommodate him during the period. “If this offer can help raise a young agribusiness entrepreneur, the investment would be worth it”, he added.
Another resource person, Nana Owusu-Achaw, CEO of Nana Rice, one of Ghana’s leading producers of local rice, who graced the event, also gifted Master Eric with an additional 500 cedis cash and encouraged him to become Ghana’s next big Agric entrepreneur.
It was a surreal moment for the young man, the organizers and the students who were naturally overwhelmed by the entire experience.
In a post-event interview, Mr. Kofi Vinyo expressed his desire to see many more young people venture into Agric and thrive like he had done. He said his purpose for doing this for the young student was to see him emerge as the best entrepreneur and agriculturist through his mentorship and thereby encourage other young people in the space of agriculture.
In his response, Master Eric Okyere highlighted his passion for Agric and detailed the efforts he put in to finally get recognized as the school’s best Agric student. He shared his plans of going into the sector to help improve the Agricultural landscape by focusing on the production side of the value chain and working to reduce Ghana’s agricultural imports.
“I would like to thank the Ghana Grows Team led by Mastercard Foundation and our friends from Springboard, as well as Mr Kofi Vinyo and Nana Owusu- Achaw for their generous donations and support”, an elated Master Okyere stated.
Eric’s story is another of the many inspiring and empowering stories from the Ghana Grows Program, which is bridging the agricultural gap, breaking barriers and connecting young people, especially young women and people with disabilities, to life transforming opportunities in 48 districts across Ghana. The Ghana Grows High School Next Level heads to Yendi, Wa, and a few more stops in Northern Ghana before the train heads southwards to the Western Region.
For detailed information and itinerary of the Ghana Grows High School Next Level, other initiatives under the Ghana Grows Program, and to enquire about opportunities in the Agric and ATVET sectors, visit their Instagram or Facebook pages at @springboardghanagrows. You may also call or Whatsapp their hotline at 030-82-55-775. The clarion call for Ghana Grows is hope for Ghana’s young people hence the slogan, “Hope Dey!”