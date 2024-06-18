Featured

Best Agriculture student from Sunyani SHS gets job through Ghana Grows High School Programme

Graphic.com.gh Education Jun - 18 - 2024 , 23:26

The Ghana Grows High School Next Level held the 10th event on its nationwide road show at the Sunyani Senior High School last weekend with Eric Okyere, a final year student getting a career head start with a job offer and a prize package for being adjudged the best student in Agriculture.

Eric Okyere from the Sunyani SHS was given a citation, a cash prize, a hamper, a package of job readiness books and other souvenirs from the Ghana Grows team.

The overall best student in academics, went to Priscilla Boakye, who also received an accompanying prize package from the organisers.

The Ghana Grows Programme, which is a collaboration between Mastercard Foundation and the Springboard Road Show Foundation, is aimed at bridging the gap between young people and the world of Agriculture and ATVET.

The initiative seeks to empower the students to reimagine their futures and pursue careers aligned with their passions and talents.

At each of the 10 schools covered so far, the programme has featured young entrepreneurs in the chosen fields, career guidance coaches, and counsellors sharing opportunities with the young people.

The programme has also been interlaced with practical demonstrations and edutainment, with students undertaking drama, poetry, debates, fashion shows and dance performances. The key highlight is the awards segment where selected students are rewarded for academic excellence, discipline, comportment, and innovation.

Mrs Comfort Ocran, Executive Director of Springboard Road Show Foundation, stated that after travelling through the ten senior high schools covered so far, the over 15,000 students who have participated have shown their readiness to explore new opportunities and reshape their perceptions about Agric and ATVET.

The keynote speaker at Sunyani was Mr Kofi Vinyo, Chief Executive Officer of Kovi Organics Limited, whose story is one of incredible determination, discipline and purpose. Mr Vinyo has defied the odds including his own physical disability to create thriving and innovative agribusiness ventures in the Brong Ahafo Region that supports over 30,000 out-grower farmers.